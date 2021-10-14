Parents-guardians entreated to support girl-children in ICT education

Mrs. Lydia Abrafi Nsiah, the General Manager of the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Education Unit, Ghana has entreated parents and guardians to support their girl-children to learn Information and Communication Technology (ICT) well at the basic school level.

In that sense, she said the teachers’ role was vital because if the pupils and students studied ICT seriously, they would have strong foundation through the Senior High School (SHS) to pursue Computer Science programme at the tertiary level.

Consequently, some of them could become Computer Scientists and others too would have the necessary competency to assist them to perform efficiently in their chosen fields of profession, the General Manager stated.

Mrs. Nsiah gave the advice when she was addressing a national durbar of parents, guardians and teachers in commemoration of the Girl-Child Education Day 2021 on Monday at the Mensakrom SDA Basic School, near Yawhima in the Sunyani Municipality.

The event organised by the Unit on the theme, “Digital Generation, Our Generation” focused on the rights, safety and education of girls with the objective of making them active part of the world’s progress.

Mrs. Nsiah said it was vital for children to get digital knowledge from the basic school level of their academic journey to accelerate holistic economic growth of their communities and the country generally because the global development plan now and in future was rooted on digitization to achieve its purpose.

She therefore encouraged parents not to neglect or deny their girl-children education with emphatic support for the study of ICT because that would empower them to be more fruitful in the dispensation of their work duties.

Mrs. Nsiah advised the pupils and students not to use their knowledge in ICT for fraudulent and immoral activities but for academically beneficial purposes for them to become responsible citizens to enjoy quality livelihoods in future.

As part of the celebration, she presented on behalf of the Unit sanitary pads, teaching and learning materials, assorted soft drinks and biscuits to the school for distribution to the children.

Madam Florence Sefa Dankwa, the Coordinator of Girl-Child Education at the Sunyani Municipal Education Directorate, lauded the theme for this year’s celebration, saying it was appropriate and timely because the use of computer had now become indispensable for progress in all aspect of the society.