Parents in Sunyani Municipality bemoan high cost of textbooks

Some parents and guardians in the Sunyani Municipality have expressed concern over the sharp increment in prices of books and stationery and appealed to the Government to intervene to bring down the prices.

Describing the increments as overwhelming amid the economic challenges citizens faced, they said it would be very difficult to buy all the textbooks prescribed for their children/wards.

During a visit to some of the bookshops in Sunyani, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) realised that an exercise book, previously sold between Ghc2.50 and Ghc3.00, is now selling at Ghc5.00 and Ghc6.00.

Textbooks, which were selling between 25 to 35 cedis in the last academic year, are now pegged at 60 to 100 cedis.

Madam Esi Awuah, a petty trader and a parent, sighted at one of the bookshops, said: “Buying books is now a headache.”

“The economic standard of living is very high and how can we buy all these textbooks plus the exercise books and other stationeries?”

Mr John Kumi Owusu, a parent, said the increment in tuition and feeding fees among other academic expenses by some private schools in the municipality, coupled with the high transport fares, were burdensome