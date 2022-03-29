Parents Invade Resolution Centres Over BECE School Placement

Hundreds of parents and their wards on Tuesday thronged the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) headquarters in Accra to address challenges associated with this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination school placement.

The challenges include change of school and programme, wrong placement, no placement, issues relating day and boarding placement and errors on gender of students.

Nana Afrah Sika Mensah, the Deputy Coordinator, Free Senior High School Secretariat in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the Government through the Ministry of Education had established resolution centres across the country to address challenges of school placement.

She said the Secretariat had mounted three centres at the GNAT headquarters auditorium in Accra to receive complaints from the students on the school placement for resolution.

She said the Secretariat was working assiduously to address the concerns by close of tomorrow March 30, 2022 and notify the students about the changes for them to print the results and send to the various schools.

Nana Mensah stated that so far the Secretariat since Monday March 28 to 29, have received 500 to 800 issues of which most of the dominant cases were ‘change of school’ but hope to clear the issues as soon as possible.

“So far exercise was moving on smoothly, we have not encountered any challenges except that we have not been able to resolve the issues immediately and hope by close of tomorrow, the issues will be resolved.”

He advised Headmasters or Headmistress to allow parents to select the schools for their wards, since the Secretariat had received a series of issues from parents blaming headmasters or headmistresses for choosing the schools for their children.

A release from the Ghana Education Service on this year’s academic re-opening dates, announced that the first year student of Senior High School would report to school on April 4, 2022.

Shelina Naa Adjetey, a parent, said her ward selected a day school in Accra, but relocated to Suhum and that they were at the centre to change the school.

Other parents also explained that their children’s results were seen but they were not given schools to attend, while a parent said her child had an aggregate 11 of which she believed was a good grade but the child was not placed.

The Ministry of Education on Friday March 25, released the 2021/2022 Computerized School Selection and Placement System into Senior High Schools and Technical and Vocational Education Training Institutes.

It said out of the total number of 571,892 registered candidates, 555,353 candidates qualified for placement.

A total of 572,167 candidates made up of 287,730 males and 284,437 females sat for the 2021 BECE examination.