Parents must protect children against social obstructions — Lawrence Tetteh

Reverend Canon Dr Lawrence Tetteh, International Evangelist and President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, says it is time parents got closer to their children to protect them against societal obstructions.

He said that had become necessary because “the devil has set several devices in motion to destroy the lives of children.”

Rev Tetteh gave the advice after his induction as the National Patron of the Ghana Council of Boys Brigade at the Methodist Church Ghana-Wesley Cathedral, Accra.

The ceremony also marked the enrollment and launching of the 70th and 67th Anniversaries of the 1st Accra Boys and Girls’ Brigades respectively.

Rev Tetteh said children had become the target for many ‘evil minded persons’ and called for a united front to carve the right future for them.

Obstructions from the internet and society were becoming difficult challenges in training children to be righteous and Godly and encouraged parents to keep their eyes on them.

Mr Moses Foh-Amoaning, the President of the National Boys Brigade, encouraged the congregation to be proud of their identity as Christians for God to honour them.

He assured the members of God’s protection and that God would deal with anyone whose aim was to see Ghana destroyed.

Mr Foh-Amoaning, also the Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, said the practice of LGBTQ+ was “witchcraft from hell” and must not be allowed.