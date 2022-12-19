Parent’s Nest  International  School Holds  Graduation 

Parent’s Nest International School (PNIS), a solely-owned Ghanaian private school has held its first graduation ceremony in a grand style.

The graduation ceremony, which came off on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the school’s premises, was in honour of their( 1st B.E.C.E graduands)9th Graders and the in 6th Grade and Reception graduates.

Located at the heart of Tema Community 18 within the Greater Accra Region, PNIS blends the Ghanaian and United Kingdom’s curriculum coupled with particular focus on instilling virtues of God-fearing and discipline, in their pupils.

The graduation ceremony was on the theme; “Strengthening Our Education Through Resilience for Optimum Growth.”

The event was graced by many of the parents of the graduating learners amongst other invited dignitaries.

The Chairman for the occasion was Mr. Isaac Vanderpuije and co-chaired by Mr. Nicholas de-Heer.

Delivering an address, the Director of PNIS, Mrs. Yvonne Norglo Borquaye, expressed her heartfelt appreciation to teachers for exhibiting tenacity and resilience in their bid to keep the learners focused on their goal.

She said in addition to academic, Parent’s Nest International School equally focuses on “child development for comprehensive growth.”

“Every year, we focus on aspects of development that will help us train our learners in all areas possible to prepare them to be leaders they aspire to become. Our focus has not always been academics only but other aspects that will help our children in future,” she indicated.

Mrs. Norglo Borquaye expressed gratitude to the parents for their support in ensuring that PNIS delivers quality education to learners.

She used the opportunity to implore parents and guardians to help groom their children in all areas of their growth, adding that “We as a school do this alone.”

“…We need your help and support to ensure a holistic development, not only for the period they are here with us but hereafter because Parent’s Nest is a family more than a school,” she urged.

“Let us come together to help and prepare these children that we love so much for the best life ahead of them,” she appealed.

Quoting Nikki Giovanni Jnr., a poet and an educator who said: “Mistakes are a fact of life. It is the response to the error that counts.”

On his part, the Education Director for Tema West, Mr. MacCarthy Mensah, noted that it takes a deliberate effort to guide learners acquire knowledge, skills, values, attitudes and believes which require a set of interrelated conditions that will set them on the path of success.

He added that it takes one’s willingness to contribute to national development.

He explained that that venture comes with its own challenges, however, it behoves instructors and parents and other stakeholders in education not to give up in educating these young ones who are the future of the country.

“…we live in an era where challenges hit us daily. However, compromising the education of these little ones will be too high a price to pay, hence the theme, “Strengthening Our Education through Resilience for Optimum Growth” is timely,” he noted.

According to Mr. Mensah, the foundation of educating these young ones should begin with equipping the school with appropriate facilities to enhance effective teaching and learning since the more “we read, the more we learn,” adding that “our libraries should be well stocked with appropriate books and learning materials.”

“Our science and ICT labs should be well equipped to improve upon the study of science and technology considering that we live in a global village,” he indicated.

He called for urgent steps to raise the professional status of teaching staff in order to promote quality education.

A parent called on other parents to make PNIS their only choice as everything that encompasses education could be found at PNIS.

The Chief of the Nungua Traditional Area, Nii Gontein Teiko Tsuru II, urged the school authorities not to concentrate only on foreign languages as the practice encourages loss of identity.

He entreated the authorities to at least choose one Ghanaian language to ensure self-identity in the children.

He further promised to assist the school acquire a larger space to train more children.

The Principal of PNIS, Mrs. Beatrice Aggrey, admonished parents to assist the school to train their wards by helping them do their assignments.

She said the school alone cannot give the children a holistic education, therefore, assistance in that direction will be necessary.