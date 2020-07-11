Mr. David Oppong, Kumasi Metropolitan Director of Education, has advised parents and guardians of pupils who would be writing the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to assist them in their studies.

They should work closely with their teachers to facilitate their learning, especially, while at home in order to prepare them adequately for the task ahead.

“What we expect parents to do is to collaborate with teachers to draw up timetable for their wards to keep them busily learning, because time is not on their side.

The pupils have missed a lot of academic work due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which kept them at home for a long time,” Mr. Oppong told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi,

This was on the sidelines of the inspection of facilities at the Kumasi Senior High Technical School (KSTS) – to identify learning challenges for prompt redress by the government and educational authorities.

Projects inspected included; a completed 18-unit classroom block constructed with sponsorship from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND), and the School’s Administration Block, dormitories, amongst others.

The programme, which had in attendance the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah, and Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr. Osei Assibey-Antwi, also saw the delegation inspecting a deteriorating drainage system at the KSTS.

Mr Oppong said ensuring adequate preparation of the Junior High School (JHS) final-year students towards the BECE was a shared responsibility.

Parents should, therefore, not leave that burden on the teacher alone.

