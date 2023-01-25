Parents urged to be committed to training their children with special needs

Ms Helena Botwe, a teacher at the Dzorwulu Special School has advised parents of children with special needs to be committed to their training.

“Children with special needs have to be trained both at home and in school to help them to become responsible adults.

“Don’t leave your child with special needs just like that. Invest some time to train your child to do basic daily living skills,” she urged.

Ms Botwe gave the advice when the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Education Directorate organised a day’s meeting for learners with special educational needs and their parents as well as some teachers within the municipality.

She said parents needed to show responsibility and collaborate with the schools especially the teachers to help train the children to become responsible adults and meaningful citizens.

Ms Sylvia Kuagbenu, Municipal Special Needs and Inclusive Education Coordinator, said the meeting was to enable parents and teachers to share ideas and familiarise with each other.

She said the Madina Demonstration Basic and Special Education Unit needed support to function well, and collaborating with the parents was a step in the right direction.

Mrs Hannah Awadzi, Executive Director of the Special Mothers Project, an advocacy programme on Cerebral palsy issues, who was the Guest of Honour, advised parents to equip themselves with knowledge about their children’s conditions to enable them to train the children appropriately

She advised teachers to respect and value the parents’ opinions since the parents were considered the first professional with regards to their children’s conditions.

Ms Love Amoabeng Koromoah, Schedule Officer for Persons with Disabilities at the Madina Social Welfare who chaired the meeting, educated the parents about the Common Fund for persons with disabilities and encouraged the parents to apply when they needed help.