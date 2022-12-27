Parents urged to be more responsible in raising children

The Head Pastor of the Redemption Assemblies of God Church in the Upper East Region, Reverend Dr Lazarus Apambila Akaburi, has challenged parents to be more responsible in raising up children so as to build a solid foundation for the proper growth of the nation.

The Head Pastor made the called during his preaching of a sermon in the Church in Bolgatanga on Sunday to mark this Christmas Day.

He stressed that Jesus Christ who sacrificed himself for the saving of mankind and bringing mankind closer to God was somebody who was so in love with the welfare of children and growth and entreated parents to emulate such example.

He emphasized that raising of responsible children were the bedrock of the growth of society and appealed to other churches in the country to map out interventions to encourage and motivate people to become responsible in bring up their children.

He stated the spate of moral decadence among the Ghanaian youth could be reduced drastically if parents performed their responsibility in raising their very well.

He indicated that the birth of Jesus is not only meant for drinking and eating but have spiritual connotation which explained that “Jesus Christ sacrifice himself to death to redeem mankind from slavery and bring mankind closer to his Father”.

Reverend Dr Lazarus Akaburi also impressed upon members of the congregation and Ghanaian in general to reflect and re-assess themselves in the past year, 2022 and to change their character positively in the ensuing year , 2023.

He further impressed upon Christians to use this Charismas festivity period to forgive and reconcile with one another and noted God demonstrated this when He gave His only begotten son to come and die for mankind.

He admonished Christians not to compete among themselves for wealth and properties but to wait for God’s appointed time . stressing “God has the appointed time for every person”.

He schooled the members of the congregation that there are principles of receiving blessings from God and mentioned among them as obedience and contribution to the promotion of the gospel stressing “ whatever God asks you o do it brings more blessing”

The gospel for the occasion which was centred on “ Galatian 4:4-10” among others attracted a lot of the church members and new members who come to worship God for seeing them throughout the year 2022.