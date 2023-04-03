Parents urged to be vigilant on what their children watch

Parents have been advised to monitor what their kids read and watch to ensure they are not exposed to the activities of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) community.

The LGBTQ+ community is incorporating their ideas into both electronic and educational materials for kids, according to Miss Judith Adubea Adu-Mante, a Children Service Teacher at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Redemption Congregation, Tema Community Nine.

She said adherents of the socially detestable sexual act were using both the electronic especially social media platforms, to introduce kids to their abominable activities.

Miss Adu-Mante, an outspoken opponent of the LGBTQ+ community, said this when she led a campaign against the act as part of the initiatives by the PCG Tema North District Committee on Ecumenical and Social Relations (DESR) to equip kids and teenagers with knowledge needed to resist it.

She mentioned other skewed cartoons like “The most dangerous year,” “breakfast with Scot,” “my two mums and me,” and “daddy, papa, and me,” for example, saying that superman, who used to be a male character, was now being depicted as a homosexual to represent the community.

“They want to teach these things in schools and are pushing them on our kids through books, cartoons, and other technological media.”

She emphasised that this was an abomination in the eyes of God and that we must fight against it.

Miss Adu-Mante added that there was a movement to even change the “Lord’s Prayer” to reflect their practices as they view the “Our Father” part of the prayer as offensive to them, saying it was too frightening that the Church of England had accepted such practices and was willing to bless gay and lesbian marriages.

The anti-LGBTQ+ activist reminded Christians that since God made male and female with the intention of them being together as husband and wife and reproducing, the activities of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies were contrary to God’s plans.

She continued by saying that their actions posed a danger to human life because they target the oldest institution—marriage—as well as the fundamental social unit—the family.

She supported her claims with quotations from the Bible, stressing that God prohibited it, thought it was abhorrent, sentenced those involved to death, exiled them from the Kingdom of Heaven, and subjected them to vile affection.

She asserted that although God was love, he established the terms to love and as a result hated homosexuality and its associated behaviours.

She added that Christians should not allow themselves to be tricked and persuaded into accepting LGBTQ+ activities.

She argued that the claim that “love is love” was untrue because they equated sex with love, adding that God’s love was unconditional and characterised by agape.

She also said that inclusivity did not imply that one should put on a show of goodness rather than practice it, noting that “When Christ spent time with sinners, they went away changed persons, not Him.”

Miss Adu-Mante urged the youth not to join these organisations and reminded them that in addition to being a disgrace to God, the church, and even tradition, participating in such activities increased the risk of contracting HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases, substance abuse, mental health problems like depression and anxiety, and suicide attempts.