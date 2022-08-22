Parents urged to deworm children

Dr Kofi Asare-Ansah, a Physician Specialist at the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga, has entreated parents and guardians to regularly deworm their children against worm infestations.

He said children must be regularly dewormed, and advised parents to keep records to serve as a reminder for the next due date to deworm.

“Most times, if children are not dewormed, they will end up with anaemia, and anaemia can lead to a lot of complications,” Dr Asare-Ansah told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of a screening exercise at Soe, a suburb in the Bolgatanga Municipality.

The screening was at the instance of the Paediatric Department of the Regional Hospital with funding support from the Anini Project, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO).

The exercise involved many children, who were screened by a team of health professionals from the Hospital and other health facilities for malaria and anaemia.

Dr Asare-Ansah said, “It is very key for parents to deworm their children. It is very easy to prevent children from getting anaemia and other complications. So it is very important to deworm them.”

Asked the appropriate age for children to be dewormed, the Physician Specialist said, “Usually at age two, when they go for weighing, they are supposed to be dewormed, and subsequently, they can either deworm three or six months after that.”

Dr Asare-Ansah said most of the children that were screened had anaemia and malaria and called on parents to pay critical attention to the nutrition of their children to up their Haemoglobin levels.

As part of his physical examination of the children, the Doctor urged partents to protect their children from mosquito bites to avoid malaria.