Research conducted globally by Pepsodent has found that children are seven times more likely to skip brushing if their parents do not brush twice a day.

According to the study, when a parent brushes twice a day, the probability that a child will skip brushing is only 9 per cent and when a parent skips brushing, the chance that a child also skips brushing is 69 Per cent.

To address the challenge, Unilever’s Pepsodent brand is introducing the #BrushWithMe campaign to commemorate World Oral Health Day, which falls on March 20.

The day is to raise awareness of oral hygiene globally.

A statement issued in Accra by Mr Henry Malm, the Communications and Sustainability Lead, Unilever Ghana, said the campaign was designed to remind parents of the need to practice oral health themselves and encourage their children and families to brush better together.

The #BrushWithMe global campaign is driven by new research data and highlights the importance of building good oral care routines within the family.

Mame Serwah Saifah, Oral Care Brand Manager of Unilever Ghana, is optimistic about the opportunity that existed to make positive changes and empower parents to build better oral care habits for the whole family.

She said, “We recognise the role parents play as agents of change for the family when it comes to instilling lifestyle habits and daily routines.

“As verified by our research, the actions of parents are often mimicked by their children, both good and bad. For this reason, we want to encourage parents as we celebrate World Oral Health Day with #BrushWithMe, to inculcate good oral health routine in the family by brushing day and night alongside their children.”

Dr Paapa Puplampu, President, Ghana Dental Association, lauded Pepsodent for its continued commitment to unleashing the power of healthy smiles by eradicating oral disease among Ghanaians with innovative toothpaste products and educational programmes such as #BrushWithMe.

He said that regular tooth brushing with fluoride toothpaste was a key recommendation for caries prevention and tooth decay.

Dr Puplampu observed that “Oral Health is considered an important and integral part of general health for both children and adults.

“Oral health has been closely tied to the overall health of the entire body, so making sure that your children have the best oral health care by brushing twice- in morning and evening will ensure they have great smiles as well as protection from negative effects of poor oral health.”

The campaign urged all parents and guardians to re-focus attention on practicing good oral health care at home and set a good example for children by brushing better together.