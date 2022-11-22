Parents urged to get their children into school

Ms Kenndicta A-ensonga Ajene, Founder of A-ensonga Hearts, a charitable Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) has called on parents and guardians in rural communities to allow their children attend school for better future outcomes.

“Please allow your children to go to school because education is very important. Children are the future leaders and should not stay at home,”

Ms Ajene, in the company of some officials of the NGO, visited the Salamba AME Zion Primary School at Bogkurigu in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region, to present educational and non-educational materials to its management who requested support from leadership of the NGO.

The items, valued at about GH₵8200.00 included 90 assorted textbooks, 110 black slates, one box of pen, five boxes of white chalk, 48 pieces of plates, 23 bowls and 32 water bottles.

In addition to the items, the NGO provided refreshment to the school’s population of about 265.

Miss Ajene said, “When we got information that the school lacked teaching and learning materials, we were sad, because these little ones are the future leaders to take care of us in future, and that is why you do not have to go with them to farms, but allow them to go to school,”.

Ms Ajene encouraged parents, especially those in rural communities, to ensure their children were in school to become responsible citizens and contribute to the development agenda of the country.

In spite of the numerous challenges confronting the schools, Ms Ajene expressed hope for better lives for the children and urged parents and pupils not to give up in their quest to climb onto higher heights in education.

“We do not have to lose hope but continue to encourage the children to go to school, because tomorrow will be better,” she said.

Mr Alhassan Eliasu, the Headmaster of the school who received the items, thanked leadership of the NGO for the swift response to the school’s request.

He said the school was established in 1989 and now has over 265 pupils, indicating that “When there is the School Feeding programme, we get a lot of children coming to school, but when the programme stops, then the numbers decrease”.

He mentioned some challenges confronting the school to include insufficient furniture, lack of textbooks, exercise books, lavatories, and insufficient classrooms.

He, therefore, appealed to other organizations, philanthropists, and individuals to come to the aid of the school.