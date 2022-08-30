Parents urged to inculcate discipline into their children

Religious leaders at a two-day Child Protection workshop have stressed the need for parents to be disciples of discipline, good virtues, and Godly leadership in their homes to produce disciplined children for societal growth.

They expanded the argument that children were comparable to coaches in a locomotive and only responded to first response actions and follow same, hence parents who were the first teachers of Children must have good knowledge concerning the plan of God for children and help in shaping them.

Reverend Dr. Ebenezer Tetteh Kpallam, a resource person at the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection workshop, sponsored by the UNICEF said children were photocopies of family traits and values and so parents must first realize such basic truth and initiate proper orientation of the child.

He said children as gift from God to families must also be respected in all dimensions, adding “they also have a view to express, knowledge to share and understanding of their own that must not be downplayed”.

Dr. Kpallam indicated that ill perceptions about children have resulted in the many abuses and violent cases against children in society.” why should a father continually have sex with his own child, why the increasing rape cases, parents burning fingers of Children for taking one cedi note and many of these ills against children “.

“We take children for granted…so instead of discipline and mentorship in shepherding children…most homes believe in punishment and inflicting pains, but our biggest business as Christians in God’s plan is only to exercise care on his behalf and not abuse”.

Imam Mohammed Saeed, Imam of the Sekondi Naval Base added that children have been given to parents in Trust and would on the day of judgement account for how well they had managed the process.

According to him, Children are born pure with innate abilities to excel only in positive things adding, “Is us as parents who make them what they tend to become in life, and we have answers to give for everything on the day of reckoning”.

Imam Saeed expanded that proper upbringing was the foremost legacy every parent must endeavour to bequeath to their children.

In Islam Charity, good knowledge and the believe in God were traits every parent must imbibe in their children, he added.

Mrs. Faustina Yorke Awortwe, the Western Regional Director of the Department of Children, said children continued to be the centre of families and the need to nurture and protect their interest in the scheme of life.

She said the government had put in place various local laws aside the numerous international conventions ratified to safeguard children.

The Western Regional Director added that all these governmental efforts must be localized hence the engagement with religious leaders to help spread the policies and interventions to save Ghanaian children from abuse.

“We also need to go back to the external family system and communal living where every one’s issue was a matter of concern for all…I remember an incident where a neighbour could watch a sick child die helplessly just because they the parents were not on talking terms”, she added.