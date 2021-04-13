Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has urged parents and guardians to keep firm eyes on their children and wards for them to become responsible citizens in future.

It is also important for parents to monitor the movements of their children, as well as those they play with in order for them not to fall prey to ill intended people.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Kumasi, Dr Nyarko said parents ought to strive to ensure not only the growth and wellbeing of their children, but their proper socio-cultural development as well.

He said parents and guardians had a crucial role to play in ensuring that all children had the right nurturing to grow to become responsible and productive adults in the future.

Dr Nyarko also advised parents to show keen interest in the type of friends their children choose to walk with, what they watch on the television set (TV) and the various social media platforms.

They should also build stronger communication relationships with their children and wards since it was a way of increasing children, especially adolescents’ self confidence level.

Dr Nyarko said parents must be responsible for identifying and developing the potentials of their children in all stages in life, adding that this could help produce responsible adults.

They should again support and encourage their children, even when there was a failure in their efforts.