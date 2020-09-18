Alhaji Musah Abubakari, the National Chairman of Muslim Executives Foundation, has asked parents not to neglect their responsibilities but to continue to provide the basic needs of their children who have completed the Junior High School.

He said it was important for parents to know the warning signs that led to misbehaviour among children and to devise effective strategies to prevent their children from going wayward.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi, Alhaji Musah pointed out that the lack of effective parental control was partly to be blamed for deviant behaviour of some children.

Parents should, therefore, work to ensure that their children were profitably occupied to prevent them from the bad company to engage in vices such as drug abuse, prostitution, robbery and other criminal acts that could ruin their future.

Alhaji Musah advised the JHS graduates to read their books to sharpen their minds as they waited for their results to enter the Senior High School.