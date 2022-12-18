Parents urged to prioritize the education of their children

Mrs Emelia Anane Frimpong, the School Improvement Support Officer of the Ablekuma Central Municipality has urged parents and guardians to prioritize the education of their children over all other social interests.

She said parents could demonstrate this through regular provision of the educational needs of their children and consciously fulfilling their financial obligations in this respect.

Mrs Frimpong gave the advice at the graduation ceremony of Veron Preparatory School at Flamingo, a suburb of Accra. It was under the theme: “We Educate, We Groom.”

She said education improves social and economic lives of individuals and encouraged parents to face the situation for the sake of their children.

She stated: “Education is a sure insurance against poverty and that it has the potential to easily better the lot of both individuals and families alike all things being equal.”

Mrs Frimpong asked parents to monitor their children of the use of the social media, saying that “As much as it can enlighten them, it could also morally derail their life in many respects.”

She urged the school to provide tailor-made information to the children to shape their moral and social development into adulthood.

Mr Evans Osei Agyemang, the Headmaster of the School expressed gratitude to parents for the love and care exhibited towards their children which resulted in their good performance and entreated them to propagate the good deeds of the school across the country to attract potential pupils.

Mr Henry Kofi Quarshie, an Entrepreneur and the Chairman of the occasion urged the school authorities to sustain the excellence performance in the upbringing of the children.