Parents urged to protect wards against homosexual activities

Mr Sampson Ahi, Member of Parliament for the Bodi Constituency of the Western North Region has called on parents and guardians to be vigilant and keep an eye on their wards not to engage in homosexual activities.

According to the MP, supporters of homosexual activities were financially sound and in recent times resorted to using money to influence and lure people especially the youth into the abominable act.

Subsequently, Mr Ahi asked parents and guardians never to renege on their responsibility to provide for the needs of their children and those under their care at all times.

Mr Ahi gave the advice at the Homecoming and Fund-Raising of the Bodi Anglican Junior High School (JHS) at Sefwi Bodi and declared his support for the Anti-Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) Bill in parliament.

“As parents we need to monitor our children to know their daily activities because those behind the LGBTQ+ are people who are financially sound and can use money to influence our children and lure them into it.” he said

According to the MP, the practice was unacceptable in Ghana and expressed the wish for the bill to be passed into law for its immediate implementation to check on those Ghanaians who were engaging in the act or had intentions to engage in it.

Venerable Richard Andoh, the Headmaster of the Bodi Anglican JHS who doubles as the Archdeacon of the Anglican Church in Bodi appealed to parents to show interest and invest in the education of their children.

“The cocoa trees that were serving as our source of livelihood are dying and the only hope now is to invest in our children’s education for a better future”, he said.

The event was climaxed with the commissioning of a modern toilet facility for the school and a mechanized borehole for Bishop Angliobyn Memorial clinic.

Both projects were donated by Madam Vida Affum, an old student of the school and a native of Sefwi Bodi

The chief of sefwi Bodi, Nana Kwasi Ofori Ababio and the Archbishop of the Anglican Church for the Wiawso diocese graced the occasion.