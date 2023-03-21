Parents urged to provide wards with school needs

Ms Mary Dokoa, the Headmistress of Philip Akpo Memorial Roman Catholic (R. C) Junior High School (JHS), has urged parents to provide their wards with the necessary school materials for effective academic work.

She said the provision of those needs ensured the full participation of the children in classroom activities.

Ms Dokoa stated that things like decent school uniforms, notes, exercise, and textbooks, would help in effective teaching and learning, resulting in the improvement in academic performances.

The Headmistress, who shared these sentiments at the Parent Teacher Association (PTA) General Meeting at Ho-Bankoe in the Volta Region, admitted that though the school had enough teaching and learning materials, it’s students over the years failed to produce the required grades in Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), due to students’ truancy.

She asked parents to monitor their wards movements in and out of school.

The Headmistress also asked parents to pay regular visits to their wards in school to know at first-hand how they were faring in class.

Mr Thompson Hlordzi, the PTA Chairman informed parents that the Ho Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) had introduced the ‘two story books per child per term reading test,’ to help improve the reading and comprehension skills of the students in the municipality.

This had been necessitated by the poor performance of its pupils in the 2021 National Standardised Test.

Mr Hlordzi said the test placed Volta Region in the 14th position out of 16 Regions of the country and urged parents to play their part in educating by providing them with these basic school needs as the government could not do everything for them.

Mr Ernest Akpedonu, a representative from the Catholic Education Unit, Ho, advised parents to take keen interest in the education of their wards.

Mr Akpedonu also entreated the parents to build a good relationship with teachers of their wards to monitor their academic progress.