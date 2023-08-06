Parents urged to support the mental health of their “double life” children

Ghana’s mental health care system continues to face international concerns as it falls short of global expectations despite making improvements over the years.

World health organization ( WHO) sponsored initiatives like the Director General’s Special Initiative for Mental Health (DG-SIMH) is yet to make a significant impact on ensuring that persons suffering from mental health disorder receive the necessary support to overcome their challenges.

According to the WHO, the goal of the initiative is to create an environment devoid of stigma and abuse against persons with mental health conditions and also create an opportunity to strengthen the mental health system.

Such initiatives go a long way towards advancing mental health policies, advocacy and human rights, while scaling up quality interventions and services for individuals with neurological disorders such as anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and schizophrenia.

However, one critical mental health disorder that hardly attracts any attention is depression and anxiety disorders. More crucially for people who live double lives such as persons attracted to the same sex or identify as LGBTQ+.

Mental health struggles of such individuals can have a devastating impact on their lives when they do not receive the acceptance or support from family and friends especially when they live a double life in order not to disclose who they truly are.

In many communities in Ghana issues that concern (LGBTQ) populations are often tainted by the contempt its cultural and social expression observes.

However, as Glenn Close puts its what mental health needs is more sunlight, more candour, and more unashamed conversation.

Interestingly, the anti-LGBTQ law adopted by Ghana’s parliament has made such issues even more critical issues.

The courage to discuss such issues is one of the biggest challenges that confront advocacy and people who constantly find themselves in this dilemma. Indeed advocates who speak on behalf of such persons are labelled and sometimes blackballed by their communities.

At a mental health engagement forum organised by the coalition of Human Rights Advocacy in Accra, clinical psychologist Dr Newman Botwe noted that the vast majority of people who find themselves in such situations become victims of substance use disorders, stress, and suicide to deal with their pain.

He said that LGBTQ+ persons are more prone to mental disorders that create a stressful social environment leading to an overall mental breakdown.

“We believe policymakers can work toward designing intervention programs that will equip our psychiatric and clinical psychology unit at our hospitals to deal with these special cases in addition to other mental health conditions the average Ghanaian faces,” he suggested.

Syrah Lartey, who spoke under the condition of anonymity claims he’s been abused several times and has now grown used to it in a community that is widely known for its attacks on gay persons.

According to him, his own family led the charge to persecute him which makes him extremely sad.

“I’m just disappointed my mother would do this to me. I can’t think straight when I remember her curses on my life for bringing shame to her,” he said amidst sobs.

Ahmed Tijani Salisu from a family of revered Islamic scholars in Ghana was chased from his home one night in Abeka-Fadama under the suspicion of being a homosexual.

More concerning is the death threats of his Islamically conservative father and the promise to end the life of Ahmed should he lay hands on him. The father in league with some of his cousins continues to harass and issue multiple death threats to him personally and associates who care to listen while also making intensive efforts to track him down.

Victims like Ahmed, the majority of whom are currently on the run from their families and communities should rather be protected, but that remains an illusion and just a tip of the iceberg of the harsh realities the LGBTQ community faces.

He admits feeling terrible for placing his family in a state of disrepute and ridicule in the community but has no control over his feelings and emotions.

The spokeswoman of the Coalition of Human Rights Advocacy, Ms Helen Quarshie observed that what people like Ahmed need is love and protection that family provides.

She encouraged families and relatives of people who identify as or belong to the LGBTQ group to be welcoming and accepting when they come out of the closet.

Ms Quarshie recounted how Ghanaian journalist, Ignatius Annor who previously worked with one of the top media establishments in the country opened up about how he lived a double life in fear of being found out as gay and the resulting stigma he could face.

Now with Euro News, the journalist has also intensified efforts toward supporting Africa’s sexual minorities and indicating that members of the LGBTQ community remain unhappy with constant harassment and intimidation.

Ms Quarshie noted that “It’s even worse when cultural issues come into play and heightens the stigmatization of homosexuals by their friends and family .”

She said activists are actively working to ensure that clinically depressed LGBTQ persons receive the necessary support they need to live their normal lives.

As part of the ongoing protest against the new anti-LGBTQ rights law, Amnesty International-Ghana has added its voice after Parliament adopted the motion to pass the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

According to its Country Director, Genevieve Partington more work needs to be done on the bill as it does not only target persons identified as LGBTQ but people that support them which was fundamentally wrong.

She said parliament should rather focus its time on solving bigger issues such as the lack of access to water and electricity in deprived areas.

The EU had indicated in its latest report that hate speech from politicians and intolerant statements by religious leaders, have sent alarming signals and sparked a new debate about the extent of homophobia and discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual and transgendered (LGBT) persons.

It said implementing the principle of equal treatment between persons irrespective of religion or belief, disability, age or sexual orientation should be the new charge for governments.

It is also said government and civil society members must help with efforts to decriminalize homosexuality and other human rights violations based on sexual orientation.