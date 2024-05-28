Paris 2024: Ghana’s Boxing Journey in Bangkok Narrows to 3 Contenders

The path to securing spots for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has been both challenging and rewarding for Ghanaian boxers competing in the second World Boxing Qualifiers held in Bangkok, Thailand.

Amongst the seven boxers representing Ghana, four have unfortunately been eliminated from contention, while three remain in the running for Olympic qualification.

In upcoming matches, Joseph Commey in the Light Welterweight -63.5Kg category, Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey in the Flyweight-51Kg category, and Ornella Sathoud in the Women’s Middleweight -75Kg category are set to continue their pursuit of a Paris 2024 ticket.

Regrettably, the Paris dreams for Amadu Mohammed (Featherweight – 57Kg), Henry Malm (Light Middleweight -71Kg), Jonathan Tetteh (Heavyweight -92Kg), and Mark Kojovi Ahondjo (Super Heavyweight -92+kg) have come to an end in this competition.