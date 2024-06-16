Paris 2024 Olympics Boxing Field Finalized with 249 Athletes

The lineup for the boxing tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympics is now complete, with 249 boxers from around the world securing their spots following the conclusion of the Boxing Road to Paris qualification series.

The Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU) has finalized the roster for the Olympic boxing tournament, reporting to the International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s Executive Board that 249 boxers (125 male and 124 female) will compete in Paris.

The qualification pathway concluded with the second World Qualifying Tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, where the final quota places were awarded.

In Bangkok, 51 quota places (28 for men and 23 for women) were distributed across 13 weight categories, marking the culmination of a global qualification effort. Over 2,000 boxers representing 172 National Olympic Committees (NOCs), the Refugee Olympic Team, and Individual Neutral Athletes participated in the rigorous qualification series, which spanned seven tournaments across five continents over two years.

The qualification process, overseen by the IOC Paris 2024 Boxing Unit, emphasized transparency and credibility, involving over 200 international technical officials. This inclusive approach ensured athletes had multiple opportunities to qualify, with nine Universality Places and one additional place allocated to complete the roster.

Refugee athlete Cindy Ngamba is among those already qualified, securing her place earlier this year. Ngamba will join the IOC’s Refugee Olympic Team, highlighting the Games’ commitment to inclusivity.

The Paris 2024 boxing tournament, scheduled from July 27 to August 10, will feature 13 weight categories split between two venues: the North Paris Arena and Roland-Garros Stadium. Preliminary rounds and semi-finals will take place at the North Paris Arena, with the finals held at Roland-Garros Stadium.

For more information on the tournament schedule and updates, visit the Athlete365 Boxing Corner website at boxing.athlete365.org.

The Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU), established by the IOC Executive Board, is dedicated to organizing and delivering the Olympic Boxing Qualifying Tournaments and the boxing competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics.