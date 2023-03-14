PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS – New Sport Skateboarding Takes Centre Stage In Accra

All too soon, another exciting countdown will commence ahead of the world’s greatest multi sports showpiece.

Tuesday 14th March will mark the symbolic date D – 500 days before the opening of the Olympic Games, “Paris 2024” !

To celebrate this date, the French Embassy in Ghana will be staging an event around skateboarding, in order to showcase this new Olympic discipline.

The French Embassy and Surf Ghana will be spearheading the Tuesday morning event at the Freedom Skatepark, in East Legon, Accra from 8:30 am.

Among items on the programme, a skateboarding demonstration will be held, as well as a presentation of the skatepark and the different actions that Surf Ghana carries out at the Freedom Park.

*GOC COMMUNICATIONS*