Paris Fashion Week 2023: Sister Deborah Stuns In African Garments 

Sister Deborah, also known as the African Mermaid, is an award-winning pop artist and fashion icon from Ghana who promotes up-cycled clothes and indigenous fabrics, thus, continuously supporting young local creatives.

Currently, the African Mermaid is in Paris for Fashion Week playing an ambassadorial role for upcoming as well as established Ghanaian fashion brands.

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France, with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. Dates are determined by the French Fashion Federation. Paris Fashion Week (PFW) is held at venues throughout the city.

For PFW day one, she was at the presentation of Benjamin Benmoyal, for which she styled herself in pieces from Up-Cycled Thrift Ghana paired with palazzo pants designed by Lakopué using fugu fabric.

Upcycling is the act of taking something no longer in use and giving it a second life and new function. In doing so, the finished product often becomes more practical, valuable, and beautiful than what it previously was. One of the main benefits of upcycling is to reduce garment waste and pollution, thus, saving precious natural resources.

In Accra, the Kantamanto market is the largest second-hand clothing market in West Africa. Brimming with importers, market stalls, and retailers – as well as bales upon bales of second-hand clothes – the market is a hive of activity.

The second-hand dealers, put their sewing skills, creative talents, and business acumen into upcycling and selling to earn a living.

From the many choices of upcycled clothing, she selected a silver stretchy bustier with matching gloves to add glamour to her outfit. Sister Deborah opted for a pair of palazzo pants made from Northern woven fabric known as fugu designed and tailored by Ghanaian designer Lakopué.

This was not his first collaboration with Sister Deborah. Lakopué created her mermaid costume for her Libilibi music video which featured Yaa Pono in 2019. He has also collaborated with stars such as Kidi, Gyakie, and Sefa.

And for days two and three, she wore variants of tops made from braided synthetic hair and upcycled corsets by Afro Ele, her Ghana-based Beninoise hairstylist.

Her striking presence attracted a lot of attention and media coverage which augurs well for connecting African fashion players to the global market.