Parish Priest urges Christians to be humble

Reverend Fr Joseph Sackey, Parish Priest of St. Theresa’s Parish in Tamale has called on Christians to practise humility and service to one another as part of the requirements for the christian faith.

He said, “Pride closes the door to spiritual growth but humility opens the door of Christians’ lives to more of God’s grace.”

Fr Sackey in a sermon said leadership required humble service to others as Jesus mentioned in His teachings

He said, “Humility is revealed when Christians recognise that they are not here to be served, but to serve God and others in a way that the world will see Jesus.”

He urged Christians to submit to one another for God’s grace.