Parish rectory for St. Dominic Parish at Adweso

Most Reverend Joseph Afrifah-Agyekum, Catholic Bishop of Koforidua Diocese, has concluded his four-day pastoral visit by commissioning a parish rectory at St. Dominic Parish, Adweso – Koforidua.

He visited seven outstations of the St. Dominic Parish in Adweso, saying the visit fostered unity and was critical to establishing a warm and caring congregation.

The Catholic Bishop stated during the commissioning of the one-story structure that the parish rectory served as a permanent residence for priests at St. Dominic Parish.

“Formerly the priests stayed in the house of Society of the Divine Word Missionaries (SVD) but now the St. Dominic Parish, Adweso has its own apartment for priests,” he said.

The parish rectory, which has five bedrooms, a hall, a kitchen, a dining hall, and ancillaries, is to serve God’s mission.

Speaking from Luke 18:1-8, Rev Afrifah-Agyekum urged workers in various departments across the country to provide genuine duties and services to clients on time rather than waiting for a bribe before performing a duty.

Most Reverend Afrifah – Agyekum and Reverend Fr Frederick Opoku Obeng, Parish Priest of St. Dominic Parish, Adweso, officiated at the tape-cutting ceremony.