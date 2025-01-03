Ghana’s Parliament Approves GH₵68.13 Billion Budget for First Quarter of 2025

Ghana’s Parliament has officially approved a total expenditure of GH₵68,134,674,527 for the first quarter of 2025, as part of the government’s mini-budget aimed at sustaining operations across various sectors of the economy from January to March.

The newly elected John Mahama administration has outlined detailed expenditure plans, including a significant GH₵16,462,828,490 allocated for employee compensation and GH₵3,123,221,785 for goods and services. In an effort to manage the nation’s debt obligations, GH₵20,691,523,500 will be set aside for interest payments, while subsidies are expected to total GH₵45,507,080.

The budget also includes GH₵9,193,773,211 for grants to other government units, with an additional GH₵234,703,983 allocated for social benefits to support citizens. Other government expenditures for the quarter have been budgeted at GH₵5,293,248,499, bringing the total budgeted expenses for the quarter to GH₵64,508,623,999.

Beyond these expenditures, the government has earmarked GH₵2,345,505,925 for arrears clearance and GH₵1,280,544,603 for amortization, rounding out the total approved expenditure to GH₵68.13 billion.

The approval of this budget marks the new administration’s commitment to addressing the country’s immediate financial obligations and ensuring the smooth continuation of government activities in the early part of 2025.