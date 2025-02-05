Parliament Approves 12 Ministerial Nominees Amid Minority’s Rejection of Ablakwa

In a session marked by both consensus and contention, Ghana’s Parliament has approved 12 ministerial nominees, including Kwabena Mintah Akandoh as Health Minister-designate and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa as Foreign Affairs Minister-designate.

While the majority of nominees sailed through with broad support, the Minority Caucus staged a dramatic rejection of Ablakwa’s appointment, highlighting lingering political fissures within the legislature.

The approval process, a constitutional requirement for executive appointments, showcased Parliament’s role in scrutinizing nominees. However, the Minority’s opposition to Ablakwa dominated the proceedings. Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin led his caucus in a symbolic protest, demanding water to “wash their hands” of Ablakwa’s confirmation. “We, the Minority, wash our hands off the approval of Ablakwa. They should carry the sins of Ablakwa. The entire 88 MPs of the Minority hereby reject the nominee for the Foreign Affairs portfolio, and this should reflect in the Hansard,” Afenyo-Markin declared.

The Minority’s objections reportedly stem from dissatisfaction with Ablakwa’s vetting process, particularly his responses during the parliamentary hearings. While the specifics of their grievances remain unclear, the protest underscores the deep-seated political divisions that continue to shape Ghana’s legislative landscape.

Despite the controversy, the remaining nominees received bipartisan backing. Key appointments include Issifu Seidu as Minister-designate for Climate Change and Sustainability, a role critical to Ghana’s environmental agenda, and Felix Kwakye Ofosu as Minister of State-designate for Government Communications, a position central to the administration’s public engagement strategy. Regional representation also featured prominently, with Charity Gardiner nominated for the Ahafo Region and Salisu Bi-Awuribe for the Savannah Region, reflecting efforts to address localized development needs.

Political analysts view the Minority’s rejection of Ablakwa as both a symbolic gesture and a strategic move to signal dissent. “The Minority’s opposition is less about Ablakwa personally and more about asserting their role as a check on the executive,” noted governance expert Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey. “However, this move could further polarize Parliament, complicating future legislative processes.”

As the approved ministers-designate prepare to assume their roles, the spotlight remains on Ablakwa, whose appointment to the high-profile Foreign Affairs portfolio has sparked debate. His ability to navigate the diplomatic challenges ahead while addressing the Minority’s concerns will be closely watched.

For now, the approval of the 12 nominees marks another step in Ghana’s democratic process, even as the political undercurrents remind citizens of the complexities of governance in a divided House.