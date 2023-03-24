Parliament approves 6 ministerial nominees

Parliament has approved six (6) ministerial nominees.
Their approval came after heated disagreements in the house of Parliament.
Voting was later carried out and the outcome confirmed the five nominees.
The six include , KT Hammond (MP, Adansi/Asokwa), Stephen A. Boateng, Mohammed Amin Adam (MP, Karaga), OB Amoah (MP, Akwapim South) and Stephen Amoah (MP, Nhyiaeso) and Dr Steve Amoah.
272 MPs voted out of a total of 275 on the register; 3 absent.
RESULTS: End of voting are as follows:
KT Hammond:
Yes – 154
No – 116
Rejected – 1
Abstentions – 1
Bryan Acheampong:
Yes – 167
No – 98
Rejected – 4
Abstentions – 3
Asamoah Boateng:
Yes – 147
No – 122
Abstentions – 3
Amin Adam:
Yes – 152
No – 117
Rejected – 1
Abstentions – 2 /1
OB Amoah
Yes 149
No 120
Dr Steve Amoah
Yes 146
No 123