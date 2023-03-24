Parliament approves 6 ministerial nominees

Parliament has approved six (6) ministerial nominees.

Their approval came after heated disagreements in the house of Parliament.

Voting was later carried out and the outcome confirmed the five nominees.

The six include , KT Hammond (MP, Adansi/Asokwa), Stephen A. Boateng, Mohammed Amin Adam (MP, Karaga), OB Amoah (MP, Akwapim South) and Stephen Amoah (MP, Nhyiaeso) and Dr Steve Amoah.

272 MPs voted out of a total of 275 on the register; 3 absent.

RESULTS: End of voting are as follows:

KT Hammond:

Yes – 154

No – 116

Rejected – 1

Abstentions – 1

Bryan Acheampong:

Yes – 167

No – 98

Rejected – 4

Abstentions – 3

Asamoah Boateng:

Yes – 147

No – 122

Abstentions – 3

Amin Adam:

Yes – 152

No – 117

Rejected – 1

Abstentions – 2 /1

OB Amoah

Yes 149

No 120

Dr Steve Amoah

Yes 146

No 123