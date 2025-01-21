Parliament Approves Key Ministerial Appointments under President Mahama’s Government

Parliament has approved several key ministerial nominees put forward by President John Dramani Mahama, signaling progress in the formation of his administration.

Among the approved nominees are Haruna Iddrisu as Education Minister, Governs Kwame Agbodza as Minister of Roads and Highways, and Eric Opoku as Minister of Agriculture. These appointments were part of the second batch of ministers announced by President Mahama.

The approval followed a debate in the House on the report from the Appointments Committee, after the vetting of the three ministers-designate on Monday, January 20, 2025. However, before the approval, there was a brief contention regarding the insufficient number of Members of Parliament present. Minority Leader, Afenyo-Markin, suggested a 15-minute suspension to allow more MPs to attend, but eventually withdrew the proposal, allowing the session to proceed.

Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, who presided over the debate, announced the unanimous approval of the nominees following an “AYES” vote from both the majority and minority caucuses. “The motion is hereby carried, and this House has adopted the motion on his Excellency the President’s nomination of honourable Governs Kwame Agbodza as Minister-designate for Roads and Highways, honourable Haruna Iddrisu as Minister-designate for Education, and honourable Eric Opoku as Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture,” he declared.

In addition to these appointments, Parliament also approved Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson as Minister of Finance, and Dr. Dominic Ayine and John Abdulai Jinapor for the roles of Minister for Justice and Attorney General, and Minister for Energy, respectively.

President Mahama has also submitted a third batch of ministerial nominees, which include prominent figures such as Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah as Minister of Defence, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak as Minister of the Interior, and Kofi Iddie Adams as Minister of Sports and Recreation. Other notable nominations include Samuel Nartey George for the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah for the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

These appointments are seen as significant steps in strengthening President Mahama’s cabinet, as the country prepares for the ongoing challenges and opportunities ahead.