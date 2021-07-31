Parliament approves Kissi Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor

Parliament on Friday approved Mr Kissi Agyebeng the President’s nominee for the Office of the Special Prosecutor (SP).

His approval follows the consideration and adoption of the Appointments Committee’s report which recommended by consensus the endorsement of Mr Kissi Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor.

Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Majority Chief Whip, who is also a member of the Appointments Committee, presented the report to the house.

Mr Dompreh said the consideration of the nominee of the President for the appointment as the Special Prosecutor in line with section 13(3) and (8) of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) and the Standing Orders of Parliament.

The appointment of My Agyebeng comes after Mr Martin Amidu, the first Special Prosecutor resigned in November, 2020 citing interference in his work by the government.

Mr Kissi Agyabeng, a private legal practitioner and Lecturer at the University of Ghana faculty of Law, therefore becomes the second Special Prosecutor after successfully going through vetting in Parliament.

Per section 13(3) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act 2017, (Act 959) when the position of the SP becomes vacant the President shall within six months appoint another qualified person for that portfolio.

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader in seconding the motion indicated his support for the call for future Special Prosecutors to be subjected to transparent and competitive shortlisting process.

He said the new SP was not associated with this requirement and that moving forward the President must cause an advertisement to be made publicly in order to get an independent person to help fight corruption.

“How independent will Kissi Agyebeng be, giving the determination that he was handpicked or recommended by the Attorney General?” Mr iddrisu said.

Mr Iddrisu maintained also that the Minority has no objection to Mr Kissi Agyebeng being nominated as the SP. However, the new SP must demonstrate political neutrality, independence and the will to make corruption a high-risk activity.

He urged the new SP not to focus his corruption fight only on political office holders such as Ministers and MPs, but also on Chief Directors, District Chief Executives among others who are equally guilty of corruption.

The Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu said the knowledge and candour of Mr Agyebeng shows that he is man who is very deep in the understanding of the law.

He said Mr Kissi Agyebeng also comes across as a man with integrity, conviction and commitment to uphold the rule of law.