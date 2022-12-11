Parliament approves nomination of two judges to Supreme Court

Parliament has approved Justices Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu and Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, both Court of Appeal Judges, nominated by President Nana Akufo-Addo to the Supreme Court.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, last July, nominated three justices of the Court of Appeal and a Justice of the High Court to fill up expected vacancies at the apex court.

The nominees from the Court of Appeal were Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice George Kingsley Koomson, and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu.

Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu was the only nominee from the High Court.

Their nomination, constitutionally, was subject to vetting and subsequent approval or rejection by Parliament.

Based on the advice from the Judicial Council, President Akufo-Addo informed the House last July of making nominations to fill pending and projected vacancies at the Supreme Court.

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Bagbin, in accordance with Standing Order 172 of the House, referred the nominations to the Appointment Committee of the House for consideration and report.

The report of the Appointment Committee did not disclose the fate of Justices Gaewu and Koomson.

Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, the Chairman of the Appointments Committee, presenting the Committee’s report before Parliament on Friday, said the Committee, by consensus, recommended to the House the approval of Justice Ackah-Yensu and Mr Justice Asiedu as Justices of the Supreme Court.

He said the two demonstrated dexterity in knowledge of the law and showed character and competence and pledged to interpret the law without fear or favour and eschew partisanship in their rulings.

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, in seconding the motion, said it was trusted that the two nominees would do justice to all manner of persons, uphold their judicial oath and allow for speedy adjudication of cases.

He said sections of the public perceive the Judiciary to be corrupt, a perception he knew was wrong, and urged them to work to clean that image.

Speaker Bagbin, in his remarks, noted that the President was now empowered to appoint Justice Ackah-Yensu and Mr Justice Asiedu as Supreme Court judges.

He appreciated Justice Ackah-Yensu for being an excellent student and distinguishing herself professionally.

He applauded Justice Adibu Asiedu for being an academician who was passing on his vast knowledge to the Apex Court and urged them to excel in their new positions.

Other MPs hailed their clearance and urged them to work extensively to not bring the name of the Supreme Court into disrepute.

All four Justices were vetted on Tuesday, October 18, and Wednesday, October 19 for consideration.