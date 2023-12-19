Parliament approves over Gh¢22 million for RTI Commission

Parliament has approved the GH¢22,890.222.00 budget for the Right to Information (RTI) Commission for the year ending 31st December 2024.

In 2023, the RTI Commission was allocated GH¢18,085,132.00 for the implementation of its programmes and projects.

However, as of the end of September 2023, an amount of GH¢12,018,977.42 had been released, a report by the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs said on Monday.

The Motion was moved by Mr Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the Minister of Information and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ofoase-Ayirebi, for its adoption on the floor of Parliament.

“Mr Speaker, the Commission plans to continue its innovative programmes to help disseminate information and educate the public about the Right to Information Commission and its mandate of ensuring that all persons are made aware of their fundamental right to access information,” Mr Oppong-Nkrumah told Parliament on Monday.

The overview performance of the RTI Commission in the year under review spanned from sensitisation; monitoring visits; capacity building and financial performance.

Seconding the motion, Madam Sarah Adwoa Safo, the NPP MP for Dome-Kwabenya, said the Committee had carefully scrutinised the estimates of the RTI Commission and was satisfied that the programmes outlined for the year would ultimately promote the right to information, which was cardinal to participatory, inclusive, transparent, accountable and open governance.

“Mr Speaker, the Committee accordingly recommends to the House to adopt its report and approve the sum of GH¢22,899,222.00,” she said.

In 2024, the RTI Commission outlined its programmes of activities to enhance transparency and support services for efficient service delivery.

“The Commission, in consultation with Mr Oppong-Nkrumah, the Minister of Information, took the necessary steps to pass the Legislative Instrument (LI) under section 83 of the Right to Information Act 2019, Act 989 to among other things provide for further procedures for access to information under the Act,” the Committee noted.

Further, the Commission would continue to put in measures to monitor and enforce compliance with the implementation of RTI across all public institutions and training of staff to equip them with the necessary skills that would help the Commission to fulfil its mandate.

Mr Benard Ahiafor, the Ranking Member of the Committee on Constitutional Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, and the National Democratic Congress MP for Akatsi South, noted that with the spelt-out functions of the RTI Commission, he supported the estimated budget allocation and urged the House to approve it.

He, however, urged the Commission to study its financial performance for 2023, where he observed some discrepancies with figures that needed amendment.

The RTI Commission has the mission of setting out the practical regime of the right to information for all to secure access to information under the control of public authorities, and to promote transparency and accountability in the work of every public institution.

It also has the mission to build an informed citizenry, to promote transparency in public discourse and to make government and institutions accountable to the citizens.