Parliament Approves Three More Minister-Designates in President Mahama’s Government

Parliament has approved three more ministerial appointments, bringing the total number of approved ministers to 12 in President John Dramani Mahama’s administration.

On Thursday, January 23, the House approved Abla Dzifa Gomashie as Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts, and Culture; George Opare-Addo as Minister-designate for Youth Empowerment and Development; and Emelia Arthur as Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture. Their approval came after a debate and is pending their swearing-in by the President.

The three nominees were vetted by the Appointments Committee on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. Earlier, the House had approved several other ministers, including Ahmed Ibrahim for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs; Agnes Naa Momo Lartey for Gender, Children, and Social Protection; and Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare for Trade and Industry. Six ministers were approved and sworn in on Tuesday, January 21.

The Appointments Committee continues its work, vetting more nominees, with Regional Ministers being the focus on January 23. The Northern Regional Minister-designate, Ali Adolf, Oti Regional Minister-designate, John Kwadwo Agyapong, and Volta Regional Minister-designate, James Gunu, have already been vetted.