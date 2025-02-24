Parliament Begins Vetting of Mahama’s Ministerial Nominees Amid Public Scrutiny

The Appointments Committee of Parliament has commenced public hearings to vet President John Mahama’s nominees for key ministerial positions, a process that began on 24 February and will run through 27 February.

The hearings, held daily at 9:30 a.m., are expected to draw significant public attention as Ghanaians eagerly await the outcomes of the vetting process.

President Mahama’s list includes 13 deputy ministers and Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba, nominated as Minister of State for Public Sector Reforms. The nominees, chosen for their expertise and dedication to national development, feature prominent figures such as Thomas Nyarko Ampem (Finance), Clement Apaak (Education), Ernest Brogya Gyenfi (Defence), and actor-turned-politician John Dumelo (Agriculture).

The vetting process has already sparked widespread interest, with civil society organizations and advocacy groups calling for rigorous scrutiny of the nominees. Many have emphasized the need for transparency and accountability, urging the committee to ensure that only qualified and competent individuals are approved to steer the nation’s development agenda.

Committee Chair Bernard Ahiafor has sought to allay concerns, assuring the public of a fair and transparent vetting process. “We are committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and diligence in evaluating the nominees,” Ahiafor stated. “Our goal is to ensure that those entrusted with ministerial responsibilities are capable of delivering on the President’s vision for national progress.”

The inclusion of high-profile nominees like John Dumelo and Ernest Brogya Gyenfi has added a layer of intrigue to the proceedings. Dumelo, a popular actor and farmer, has been a vocal advocate for agricultural development, while Gyenfi, a former youth activist, brings a wealth of experience in governance and public service.

As the hearings unfold, Ghanaians will be watching closely to see how the nominees perform under scrutiny and whether they can articulate clear plans to address the challenges facing their respective sectors. The outcomes of the vetting process will not only shape the composition of President Mahama’s cabinet but also set the tone for his administration’s approach to governance and development.

With the stakes high and public expectations even higher, the Appointments Committee faces the critical task of ensuring that only the most capable and committed individuals are entrusted with the responsibility of leading Ghana forward.