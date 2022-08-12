Parliament Chapel Donates Towards National Cathedral Project

The Parliament Chapel International donated GHc 35,600.00 to support the construction of the National Cathedral project.
The General Overseer of the Church, Rev. Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, made a cheque presentation after a visitation to the construction site of the National Cathedral of Ghana.
This follows a pledge made by the church during the National Cathedral Week celebration to support the construction of the project in honor of God and country.
