Parliament Chapel Holds Prayer Session On Good Friday

Members of the Parliament Chapel International (PCI) led by the Founder and General Overseer, Apostle Francis Amoako Attah today celebrated Good Friday ahead of the Easter Day Celebration.

The day was marked by fervent prayers for the Nation, the people, leaders and member of the Chirch.

The entire world was not left out.

The over two hours non-stop prayers was to bring down the Heavens and the Glory of God to see the world through peace and unity.

The SEER prayed for the Blood of Jesus Christ to sanctify us, fill us, prepare us until a year by this time.

“May your life be repaired, may your future be repaired, may your destiny be repaired, and may very department of your life be repaired through the Blood and in the blood, of Jesus” he prayed.

GOOD FRIDAY:

Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. It is observed during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum.

Members of many Christian denominations, including the Catholic, Eastern Orthodox, Lutheran, Anglican, Methodist, Oriental Orthodox, United Protestant and some Reformed traditions, observe Good Friday with fasting and church services.

Some predominantly Christian countries, such as Germany, have laws prohibiting certain acts such as dancing and horse racing, in remembrance of the somber nature of Good Friday.

