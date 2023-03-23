Parliament: Debate on Report on new ministers suspended

The Ghanaian Parliament has suspended a debate on a report of the Appointments Committee on new Ministers appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh made the request to the Speaker to suspend proceedings for an hour for a joint caucus meeting.

Granting the request, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, said, “what I have gotten is that the application is well grounded. And as master of the standing orders, I’m convinced to grant it. And so I will suspend sitting for one hour. And it means that at 3:30 pm we should be back here”.

However, the Speaker earlier turned down a request from the Minority caucus for more time to peruse the report.

Prior to the vetting of the newly nominated ministers on Monday, February 20, 2023, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) directed the Minority group not to approve them, describing their appointments as an insensitive move that would increase government’s expenditure in the midst of an economic mess.

The nominated ministers include the Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, K.T Hammond as the Minister for Trade and Industry with the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah serving as his deputy.

The Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong was also appointed as the Minister for Food and Agriculture.

Stephen Asamoah Boateng was appointed as the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs among others.