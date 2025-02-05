Parliament Erupts in Laughter as Speaker Queries, “Who Said ‘Tweaa’?”

A moment of unexpected humor lightened the mood in Parliament on Tuesday when an unidentified Member of Parliament (MP) interjected with the now-iconic Ghanaian phrase “Tweaa” during a speech by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

The remark, made as Afenyo-Markin contributed to discussions on the 60th anniversary of the death of Joseph Boakye Danquah, sent the chamber into fits of laughter.

Speaker Andrew Asiamah, visibly amused, paused the proceedings and asked, “Honourable Members, who said ‘Tweaa’?” His question only amplified the laughter, as no MP stepped forward to claim responsibility. The Speaker then quipped, “Leader, the person is afraid, so go on,” sparking another wave of chuckles across the chamber.

Afenyo-Markin, playing along with the lighthearted moment, responded with a grin, “Mr. Speaker, I know who said that. It was Asiedu Nketia’s son.” The exchange added to the jovial atmosphere, providing a brief respite from the usual intensity of parliamentary debates.

The word “Tweaa” became a cultural phenomenon in Ghana in early 2014 after Gabriel Barima, then District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ahafo-Ano South, famously lost his temper during a public speech. When someone in the audience uttered the phrase, Barima angrily retorted, “Who said ‘Tweaa’? Am I your size?” before storming off the stage. His reaction went viral, sparking widespread public discourse, memes, and even a Wikipedia page dedicated to the incident.

Although Barima was initially dismissed from his position, he was later reinstated. However, the phrase “Tweaa” has endured, finding its way into movies, songs, and political discussions, solidifying its place in Ghanaian pop culture.

Tuesday’s parliamentary episode served as a reminder of how language and humor can transcend their origins, becoming shared cultural touchstones. As MPs returned to the serious business of governance, the laughter-filled moment offered a glimpse of the human side of politics, where even the most formal settings can be punctuated by spontaneity and wit.