Parliament escapes ECG disconnection after paying GH¢8m of GH¢13m debt

The Ghanaian Parliament made a partial payment of GH¢8 million out of some GH¢13 million it owes power distributor Electricity Company of Ghana, to escape being taken off the national grid.

This was done today Monday, 20 March 2023, when the state utility company stormed parliament with the revenue mobilisation task force of ECG, as part of its revenue drive.

ECG is using the exercise to collect some GH¢5 billion owed in power bills by both state and private consumers.

The bills have been outstanding since August 2022.

Apart from its customer support departments, ECG has closed down its main offices so as to focus on the debt collection drive.

The exercise will last for a month.