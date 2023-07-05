Parliament expected to debate anti – LGBTQ+ bill today

Parliament is scheduled to discuss the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021, commonly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, today, July 5.

The bill aims to prohibit LGBTQ+ and related activities, including the dissemination of information, advocacy for, or promotion of LGBT and related activities.

It also seeks to ensure the protection and support of children and individuals who are either victims or accused of engaging in LGBT and related activities.

In an interview with an Accra based radio station, Emmanuel Bedzrah, the Member of Parliament for Ho West and one of the bill’s proponents, expressed optimism that the lawmakers from all parties in the house would support the bill.

“We have reached an agreement with the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, and the leaders of the house that the second reading of the bill will take place today.

We expect that the consideration of the bill will follow suit.

Therefore, we are highly optimistic that the long-awaited reading will happen today,” he said.

He further stated, “The committee has unanimously agreed that this bill should be passed. Consequently, there won’t be any struggle.

I would have preferred those who oppose it to express their stance openly to the Ghanaian people, but you will be surprised that everyone will support this bill today,” expressed the hopeful Member of Parliament for Ho West.