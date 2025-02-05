Parliament Greenlights 12 Ministerial Nominees After Rigorous Review

Ghana’s Parliament has formally approved 12 ministerial nominees following days of deliberation, cementing its constitutional duty to vet executive appointments before they take office.

The confirmed list includes prominent figures such as Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, slated to lead the Health Ministry, and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the incoming Foreign Affairs Minister-designate, whose return to a frontline role has drawn public attention.

The approval process, marked by bipartisan debate, underscores Parliament’s renewed emphasis on accountability amid calls for streamlined governance. Analysts note the selection reflects a blend of regional representation and technical expertise, particularly in roles like Climate Change and Sustainability, assigned to Issifu Seidu, and Government Communications, headed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu. Regional balance also featured prominently, with Charity Gardiner nominated for the Ahafo Region and Salisu Bi-Awuribe for the Savannah Region, signaling efforts to decentralize development priorities.

Notably absent were the heated controversies that have stalled past nominations, suggesting a temporary political détente. Governance expert Dr. Ama Serwah remarked, “This smooth approval signals Parliament’s pragmatic focus on stability, though the real test lies in how these appointees navigate mounting public expectations.”

The nominees, including Wilbert Petty Brentum (Western North), Joseph Nelson (Western Region), and Charles Lwanga Puozuing (Upper West), are expected to be sworn in within days. Their mandates will span critical areas such as healthcare reform, diplomatic engagements, and regional infrastructure development. Observers, however, caution that the expanded ministerial roster could reignite debates over government bloat, a recurring concern in austerity-driven fiscal climates.

As the appointees prepare to assume their roles, citizens await tangible outcomes, particularly in sectors like healthcare and climate resilience. For now, the parliamentary stamp of approval offers a tentative vote of confidence in the executive’s latest team.