Parliament has not passed CI making Ghana Card sole voter registration document

Parliament has not passed any Constitutional Instrument (CI) to make Ghana Card (ECOWAS Card) the sole document for voter registration.

A statement issued by Madam Kate Addo, the Director of Public Affairs of Parliament, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the attention of Parliament had been drawn to a report in a newspaper, alleging that Parliament had passed a CI to adopt the Ghana Card as the sole registration document.

“Parliament states categorically that it has not passed any such Instrument. In any case, Parliament does not pass Constitutional Instruments,” the statement said.

“They only come into force with the effluxion of time; that is, after 21 days of the Instrument being laid in the House.”

It said the exercise Parliament undertook on Thursday, 23rd February, was to hold pre-presentation discussions on the CI, to collect input from relevant sources for the drafting of the Constitutional Instrument (CI).

“Parliament urges all media personnel to endeavour to be accurate in their reportage and to contact the relevant authorities and officers in case of ambiguity or for further clarification on issues concerning or emanating from the House.”