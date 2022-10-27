Parliament in the process of formalizing disability caucus

Dr Clement Apaak, Chairman of the disability caucus in Parliament, has said the caucus is working to officially formalize and make it (the caucus), a committee.

The disability caucus is a voluntary group made up of parliamentarians interested in championing the cause of persons with disabilities in Ghana.

Dr Apaak who is also the Member of Parliament for Builsa South, said the formalization of the caucus was in progress, “we intend to meet the Speaker of Parliament soon and afterwards introduce the caucus to the clerk.”

He said this when members of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD), together with some officials of Sight Savers and Ghana Somubi Dwumadie, visited parliament to discuss progress of work with regards to the formalization of the caucus.

There are currently 22 members of parliament who have signed up to be members of the disability caucus and the number is likely to grow, he said.

“We are committed to this because we believe that issues of disability need to be mainstreamed.

Mr Andrew Asiamah Amoako, Deputy Speaker of Parliament, and Member of Parliament for Fomena, said the needs of persons with disabilities must be prioritised.

He pledged his support to the cause of persons with disabilities, saying, “We will not let you down.”

Mr Alexander Bankole Williams, Advocacy Committee Chairman of the GFD, urged the members of parliament to expedite action on the formalization of the disability caucus.