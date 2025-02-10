Parliament Must Be a Sanctuary for Women, Experts Warn

Ghana’s Parliament, hailed as the pinnacle of democratic representation, is increasingly coming under fire for failing to provide a safe and respectful environment for its female members.

In a democratic institution meant to champion justice and equality, recent incidents of harassment and abuse have raised serious questions about its commitment to inclusivity.

The atmosphere on the parliamentary floor has been marred by episodes that go far beyond heated political debates. Notably, on February 4, 2025, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings was subjected to a deeply offensive remark during a debate when an MP rudely shouted, “Sit down, you daughter of a murderer.” Such unprovoked personal attacks, steeped in sexism, are not only unprofessional—they actively undermine the integrity of national discourse.

This is not an isolated incident. Past events continue to haunt the institution, with one of the most troubling being the physical harassment of Ursula Owusu-Ekuful in 2019. Video evidence captured male MPs aggressively pushing her during a contentious session, a moment that starkly illustrated the perilous environment female parliamentarians must navigate. More recently, an altercation between Majority Leader Afenyo-Markin and a parliamentary clerk further exposed the culture of intimidation that some fear is taking root within the halls of power.

Such behavior has far-reaching consequences. It is not merely a matter of personal affront; it sends a disheartening message to young women across Ghana. With only 41 out of 275 Members of Parliament being female—a figure well below the 30% benchmark recommended for gender balance—this culture of disrespect could deter aspiring female leaders from entering politics. When the very institution charged with upholding democratic values is marred by misogyny and aggressive behavior, it risks alienating half the population it purports to represent.

Critics argue that these incidents reflect a broader systemic problem: Ghana’s political landscape is still largely governed by fragmented party manifestos rather than a shared, inclusive vision. Without a united commitment to equality, such conduct becomes normalized, making it even harder for women to feel welcome in the halls of power. The cumulative effect is a corrosive environment that undermines not only the dignity of individual women but also the democratic principles that are supposed to guide parliamentary debate.

Beyond the individual episodes of abuse, the issue is emblematic of the challenges facing gender equality in governance. If women do not feel safe or respected in Parliament, then how can the country claim to be a true democracy? The implications extend to the very heart of national progress; a nation cannot hope to develop holistically if it marginalizes the voices of its female citizens. This is especially critical in Ghana, where the need for diverse perspectives in policy-making is paramount for achieving balanced and effective governance.

It is high time for a significant overhaul in how Parliament addresses and prevents gender-based harassment. There is a pressing need for stricter disciplinary measures and the implementation of stronger codes of conduct that explicitly address sexist and aggressive behavior. Moreover, establishing secure, confidential channels for reporting incidents of abuse could empower women to speak out without fear of retaliation, ensuring that their grievances are handled with the seriousness they deserve.

Parliamentary leadership also bears a heavy responsibility in this regard. The Speaker and senior leaders must set a robust example by not only condemning such behavior publicly but by taking decisive action when it occurs. Silence or inaction in the face of misconduct only serves to legitimize it, creating a cycle of impunity that could erode the public’s trust in the institution. A Parliament that fails to protect its members, particularly women, sends a damaging signal that impedes the nation’s progress toward true equality.

The need for change is not merely academic—it is urgent and immediate. As Ghana continues to navigate its democratic journey, every effort must be made to ensure that its political institutions are safe, inclusive, and capable of reflecting the diverse voices of the nation. The current state of affairs is a stark reminder that progress in democracy is not solely measured by electoral success but also by the everyday treatment of its representatives.

In a country where women comprise more than half of the population, ensuring their safety in the highest echelons of power is not just a matter of policy—it is a moral imperative. The future of Ghana’s democracy depends on creating an environment where all parliamentarians, regardless of gender, can contribute fully and freely without fear of harassment or intimidation. For Ghana to truly embody the principles of justice and equality, its Parliament must transform into a sanctuary of respect—a place where ideas are debated with civility and where every voice is valued.

The call for reform is clear and resounding. It is not enough to simply pass laws or amend codes; the culture within Parliament must change. This transformation will require sustained commitment from all stakeholders, including political parties, the media, and civil society, to hold the institution accountable for upholding the values it professes to represent. Only then can Ghana hope to foster a truly inclusive political space that paves the way for comprehensive national development.