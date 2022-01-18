Parliament must work together in our collective interest – Shukura Chief

Alhaji Hamidu Ibrahim Dantani, Chief of Shukura, says Parliament must work together in the collective interest of Ghanaians for national development.



He said the chaos that charaterised the consideration of the E-Levy Bil in the 2022 Budget was “disappointing,” and thus called on both sides of the House to develop effective working relationships grounded on consensus building.



The Chief said there was a need to protect the sanctity of the law-making House and promote democratic values in a manner that ensured that the concerns of the people were deliberated devoid of partisan interests.



Alhaji Dantani, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the happenings in Parliament before it went on recess was worrying, and urged Parliamentarians to endeavour to always build consensus, albeit there were bound to be disagreements sometimes.



Parliament will reconvene for the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.



He said on resumption,“we want both sides of the House to unite and work for the development of the country.”



Speaking on the challenges the community faced, he said the Shukura community was an expanding build-up community with increasing human activities, adding that the community had a poor drainage system, which worsened each time it rained.



He, therefore, called on the Ablekuma Central Municipality to construct more drainages to prevent environmental health and sanitation issues.



Education, he indicated, was key to national development and thus pleaded with the Municipal Assembly to prioritise issues of education and construct more public schools to cater for the growing number of children in the community.



The Chief expressed concern about the growing youth unemployment in the country, and called on the youth to be innovative, while the Government provided opportunities and an enabling environment for small businesses to thrive.



Mr Justice Abdomi, Head of Works, Ablekuma Central Municipality, told the GNA that the Assembly was working to ensure development across the Municipality, adding that the first school constructed at the inception of the Assembly in 2019 was the Ayaa Ideen Islamic School in Shukura.



He said through the Coastal Development Authority, some drains had been constructed in the community to improve drainage systems, forestall flooding, and reduce health and environmental risks.

