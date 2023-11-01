Parliament observes a minute of silence in memory of Theresa Kufour and  former MPs

Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin Tuesday led Parliament to observe a minute silence for the former First Lady, Mrs Theresa Kufuor, and four former members of Parliament, who passed on during the recess.

They were Kwadwo Tawiah Likpalimor, MP of Kpandai from 1993 to 2013, Okyem Aboagye, former MP of Bantama, Felix Owusu-Agyapong, former Majority Leader, and Enoch Teye Mensah, former MP for Ningo-Prampram, and Member of the Council of State.

Those were men of great stature and dedication, the Speaker said during the first sitting of the Third Meeting of the Third Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

“We shall always remember them and honour their memories by continuing to serve our nation with the same commitment and passion that they exemplified,” he said.

“In times like these, we can only find solace in the saying, ‘The Lord gives, and the Lord takes, and He knows best’.”

The Speaker described the late Theresa Kufuor as “our peaceful loving Mother Theresa,” and, on behalf of Parliament, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this time of grief.

“I invite you to join me to observe a minute’s silence in their honour. May their souls and the souls of all the faithful departed rest in perfect peace.”