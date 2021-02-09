Parliament will break for three weeks following hallowing results of Covid-19 tests of members undertaken last week.

Announcing the break, Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin directed that members of the Appointment Committee of the House, Committee Clerk and ancillary staff would however be in the House to vet President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s ministerial nominees.

Speaker Bagbin announcing the break, said the test, conducted by the Legon-based Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research at the House, came out with 157 Members of Staff and 17 Members of Parliament (MPs) hit by the deadly disease.

“Honourable Members, having regard to the upsurge of the coronavirus infection in the House viz 17 MPs and 151 staff and ancillary workers in the precincts of Parliament, and the fact that the Appointments Committee is yet to commence consideration of His Excellency the President’s ministerial nominees, I have, in consultation with Leadership, decided that Sitting of the House be adjourned for three (3) weeks,” Speaker Bagbin said.

He added: “Accordingly, with the exception of Hon. Members of the Appointments Committee, the Clerk to the Committee and other supporting staff who will be engaged in the task of considering the President’s nominees for ministerial appointments, the House will take a break as from tomorrow, Wednesday, 10 February 2021 to Tuesday, 2 March, 2021.”

Speaker Bagbin urged the MPs to comply with the strict COVID -19 protocols and regulations; and also MPs and Staff to re-submit themselves to the Parliament Medical Centre for re-testing after two weeks from tomorrow to ascertain their status before the resumption of the House.

He said Parliament would meanwhile continue with the weekly disinfection and sanitization of its premises and precincts.

The House was accordingly adjourned till Tuesday, 2nd March, 2021 at 14 hours in the afternoon.

Speaker Bagbin recalled that at the last adjourned date on 5th February, 2021, the House, pursuant to the adoption of the Business Statement, decided that Parliament sat on Tuesdays and Thursdays until otherwise decided.

The House further decided that not more than one-third of Members would attend Sittings of the House in the Chamber at any given time, in furtherance of the directive of President Akufo-Addo in his update on the COVID-19 situation on 31st January, 2021, announcing new measures to contain the pandemic.

On the Appointments Committee sittings, the Speaker said the Committee would commence consideration and public hearing of President’s nominees for Ministerial appointments, and by the end of the three weeks, the Appointments Committee would have submitted reports for the consideration of the House.