Parliament of Ghana resumes tomorrow

The Second Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic will begin on Tuesday, January 25, at 1000 hours at Parliament House in Accra.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate urged all Members of Parliament (MPs) and staff of the Parliamentary Service to take note.

On Tuesday, December 21, 2021, Parliament adjourned sitting to resume on January 18, 2022 after the disagreement over the passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) Bill on Monday, December 20.

However, a week’s extension of the resumption date was made, which is now January 25.

High on the agenda will be the passage of the E-levy.