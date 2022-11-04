Parliament officially informed of Dr Nuamah Donkor’s death

The family of Dr Samuel Nuamah Donkor, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for New Juaben North, were in Parliament to officially inform the House of his demise.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday said the delegation was received by Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader, and Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said it was important for the departed statesman to be given a befitting state burial in recognition of his invaluable contribution to the development of the country’s democracy in the Fourth Republic.

Mr Iddrisu, on his part, expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and said the late Nuamah Donkor contributed immensely to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in particular, and to the country in general.

Dr Nuamah Donkor was a member of the first Parliament of the Fourth Republic for the New Juaben North Constituency.

He was also the Ashanti Regional Minister and Managing Director of the State Transport Company.

He was survived by a wife, Mrs Irene Nuamah Donkor, and five children.