Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister, will shortly deliver the mid-year budget review and supplementary estimates to Parliament.

The Minister is expected to brief the House on the macro-economic figures of the country for the first six months of 2020; as well as give an update on the full year 2019 numbers, including the revenue and expenditure of the Government.

The mid-year review is in line with section 28 of the Public Financial Management (PFM), Act.

The Finance Minister would inform the House about shortfalls in revenue due to COVID-19 and projections for the end of the year, 2020.

The impact of the banking sector cleanup and stimulus package for players in the Micro, Small and Medium scale enterprises are also expected to feature in the review.

In the wake of COVID-19, Parliament granted the government’s request for GHC1.2 billion to finance the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme (CAP).

The objective of CAP is to mitigate hardships imposed on Ghanaians by the Coronavirus and to rescue and revitalize industries that have fallen prey to the pandemic.

The Government also received $1 billion rapid credit facility from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), part of which is being used to provide electricity relief package for Ghanaians.

Advertisements